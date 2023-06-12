Timothy Plan - Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Timothy Plan - Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF said on June 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.74 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 13, 2023.

At the current share price of $31.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.32%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.15%, the lowest has been 0.87%, and the highest has been 2.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=162).

The current dividend yield is 4.66 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Timothy Plan - Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 19.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPSC is 0.79%, a decrease of 46.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.81% to 1,571K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TPLNX - Timothy Small-Cap Value Fund holds 580K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Ambassador Advisors holds 257K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 288K shares, representing a decrease of 12.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPSC by 10.12% over the last quarter.

O'Connor Financial Group holds 127K shares.

TSGAX - Timothy Strategic Growth Fund holds 89K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing a decrease of 11.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPSC by 9.80% over the last quarter.

Frontier Asset Management holds 86K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPSC by 5.94% over the last quarter.

