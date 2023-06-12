Timothy Plan - Timothy Plan US Large (TPLE) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Timothy Plan - Timothy Plan US Large said on June 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.46 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 13, 2023.

At the current share price of $22.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.04%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.26%, the lowest has been 1.04%, and the highest has been 1.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.10 (n=84).

The current dividend yield is 7.91 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Timothy Plan - Timothy Plan US Large. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPLE is 2.18%, a decrease of 53.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.15% to 2,182K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TLVAX - Timothy Large holds 634K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TLGAX - Timothy Large holds 624K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TSGAX - Timothy Strategic Growth Fund holds 223K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 262K shares, representing a decrease of 17.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPLE by 18.47% over the last quarter.

TCGAX - Timothy Conservative Growth Fund holds 220K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares, representing a decrease of 27.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPLE by 24.01% over the last quarter.

First Heartland Consultants holds 165K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares, representing an increase of 3.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPLE by 98.41% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.