Timothy Plan - Timothy Plan US Large (TPLC) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Timothy Plan - Timothy Plan US Large said on June 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.66 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.00 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 13, 2023.

At the current share price of $34.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.92%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.06%, the lowest has been 0.82%, and the highest has been 1.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=192).

The current dividend yield is 4.94 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Timothy Plan - Timothy Plan US Large. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPLC is 0.43%, an increase of 39.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.43% to 2,937K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hill Island Financial holds 325K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 332K shares, representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPLC by 92,254.71% over the last quarter.

TLVAX - Timothy Large holds 318K shares. No change in the last quarter.

O'Connor Financial Group holds 287K shares.

Change Path holds 276K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 270K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPLC by 45.33% over the last quarter.

Ambassador Advisors holds 245K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 542K shares, representing a decrease of 120.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPLC by 54.40% over the last quarter.

