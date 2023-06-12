Timothy Plan - Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Timothy Plan - Timothy Plan International ETF said on June 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.14 per share ($1.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.00 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 13, 2023.

At the current share price of $25.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.55%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.36%, the lowest has been 1.60%, and the highest has been 7.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.47 (n=162).

The current dividend yield is 2.85 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Timothy Plan - Timothy Plan International ETF. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPIF is 0.87%, a decrease of 56.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.62% to 1,827K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Change Path holds 379K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPIF by 42.82% over the last quarter.

O'Connor Financial Group holds 318K shares.

TSGAX - Timothy Strategic Growth Fund holds 229K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 329K shares, representing a decrease of 43.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPIF by 26.67% over the last quarter.

Ambassador Advisors holds 203K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares, representing an increase of 6.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPIF by 15.18% over the last quarter.

TCGAX - Timothy Conservative Growth Fund holds 157K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 238K shares, representing a decrease of 51.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPIF by 29.52% over the last quarter.

