Time for Shipping ETFs?

Recent weeks have seen a surge in security threats in the Red Sea, primarily due to attacks by Yemen-based Houthi militants. This has led shipping companies to reconsider and adjust their usual navigation routes, resulting in an unintended substantial rise in freight rates.

This has put focus on shipping ETFs like SonicShares Global Shipping ETF BOAT, Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF BDRY and U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF SEA. These ETFs are up 16.8%, 10.5% and 13.1% in the past one month (as of Jan 15, 2024).

Navigational Shifts and Economic Repercussions

In response to these escalating threats, numerous vessels have opted for longer detours, particularly around the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa. This significant shift in maritime routes has had a profound economic impact, with ocean freight rates for a standard 40-foot container increasing by as much as $10,000.

The redirection of shipping, estimated to value over $200 billion in goods, is a strategic move to avoid Houthi strikes and ensure the safety of cargo and crew. This detour, while safer, has led to increased operational costs for shipping companies.

Specific Incidents and Responses

Highlighting the severity of the situation, the U.S. Central Command reported an attack on the U.S.-owned commercial vessel, the Gibraltar Eagle, by Houthi militants. This incident underscores the growing risks in the region and the need for heightened security measures.

Industry Outlook and Financial Implications

Experts and market analysts are closely monitoring the situation, anticipating potential shifts in the industry's fortunes. The disruptions could signal a reversal from the recession experienced last year. The global shipping industry has faced challenges, marked by a slump due to high inventories and a reduction in consumer spending.

This downturn led to several bankruptcies last year. Prior to the Red Sea attacks, container rates had more than halved from their 2022 peak. However, recent developments have caused a sharp increase in these rates, as noted by a Jefferies research note, as quoted on CNBC.

However, Alan Baer, CEO of logistics company OL USA, expressed his insights to CNBC, indicating that if the current conditions persist for a few more weeks, it could lead to a significant increase in the bottom lines of Vessel-Operating Common Carriers (VOCCs).

These carriers, which include prominent companies like Maersk, Evergreen, and COSCO, are integral to the global shipping industry, owning and operating vessels responsible for cargo transportation.

Revival of Container Liner Profitability

Despite the challenges, there is an expectation of recovery in the shipping industry. Analysts predict an upturn in container liner profitability, fueled by the recent hike in freight rates. This anticipated recovery is a welcome change from the significant drop in net income experienced in the third quarter of 2023.

Likely Long-Term Rate Increase

With ongoing tensions in the Red Sea and military responses from the U.S. and Britain, freight rates may continue to rise. Contracted rates for ocean carriers and spot market rates are likely to increase, especially with the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, which traditionally sees a surge in exports from Asia.

Any Caveat?

Despite these positive developments, the industry must still contend with challenges, such as oversupply of containers and soft demand for shipping. The current situation in the Red Sea, while alleviating some of the excess capacity, still presents a complex scenario for the shipping industry to navigate.

