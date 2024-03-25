Time for IPO ETFs?

Social media company Reddit RDDT last week made a hot debut on the New York Stock Exchange, with its shares jumping 48%, reaching a market capitalization of $9.5 billion. This performance follows Astera Labs' ALAB impressive Nasdaq debut, where it surged 72%.

Astera closed out the week with a +94% gain. Reddit’s initial pop washed out somewhat, finishing +35% above offer. Chipmaker Astera’s success was somewhat expected as Nvidia’s CEO endorsed the company in its roadshow presentation.

But a resounding success from Reddit was hard to believe, as one wouldn't typically expect such a triumph from a company with around 20% growth and negative EBITDA. Hence, the successful Reddit IPO ignited hopes for a revived IPO market, which has been sluggish since 2021.

Renaissance IPO ETF IPO finished last week with 2.9% gains, outpacing the S&P 500’s 1.4% gain. Water infrastructure firm Core & Main Inc CNM was the winner, up about 13%. The fund IPO is up 14.3% this year versus 10.3% gains in the S&P 500.

Market Reactions and Future Prospects

The market's response to Reddit and other successful debuts, like Astera Labs and Galderma, indicates that likely uptick in IPO activity. According to Rob Stowe of Barclays, these developments suggest a robust market depth, as quoted on a Financial Times article.

The success is not limited to the United States as European listings like Renk and Athens International Airport also seeing positive outcomes. Galderma's debut, raising $2.2 billion, marked the biggest European float since Porsche two years prior, the same Financial Times article indicated.

Investors' favor is probably for mature, potentially profitable companies. Upcoming IPO hopefuls include Lineage Logistics, aiming for a valuation above $30 billion, and Rubrik, last valued at $4 billion. However, the path to going public remains cautious, with investors looking for growth and profitability.

Wall Street Looks Steady

The S&P 500 has hitting highs this year. The primary takeaway is that we remain in an upward economic cycle. The recent performance of the IPO market reflects this trend, with one of the strongest showings of the year so far.

Volatility appears to be stabilizing, and indicators suggest a forthcoming increase in new issuances. Despite occasional bumps, the market quickly reverts to normalcy, a pattern faster than what was seen last year.

Any Challenges?

The IPO market faces challenges, including investor demands for reasonable pricing and compelling company narratives. Despite a positive trend, the average deal size has shrunk since 2021, with recent IPOs raising significantly less on average. Still, a solid S&P 500 and an optimistic economic outlook from the dovish Fed are bolstering confidence in potential IPOs.

