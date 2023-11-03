TILT Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the TILT ETF (Symbol: TILT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $162.07, changing hands as high as $164.97 per share. TILT shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TILT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TILT's low point in its 52 week range is $145.595 per share, with $175.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $164.64.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.