News & Insights

Markets
WTAI

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: WTAI

May 25, 2023 — 12:02 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 949,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 35,000. Shares of WTAI were up about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading up about 27.2% with over 93.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, up about 10.5% on volume of over 55.7 million shares. Bioxcel Therapeutics is lagging other components of the WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 21.1%.

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: WTAI
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: WTAI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WTAI
NVDA
AMD
BTAI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.