Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Shopify, trading off about 0.6% with over 11.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and KE Holdings, up about 2.4% on volume of over 4.3 million shares. Dingdong is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 11.4% on the day, while Canadian Solar is lagging other components of the Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, trading lower by about 3.1%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VSGX
