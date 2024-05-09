The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 449,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 128,000. Shares of VSGX were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Shopify, trading off about 0.6% with over 11.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and KE Holdings, up about 2.4% on volume of over 4.3 million shares. Dingdong is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 11.4% on the day, while Canadian Solar is lagging other components of the Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, trading lower by about 3.1%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VSGX

