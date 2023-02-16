Markets
Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ROBT

February 16, 2023 — 12:11 pm EST

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 93,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 31,000. Shares of ROBT were off about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Tesla, trading up about 0.7% with over 90.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, down about 2.5% on volume of over 24.6 million shares. Pegasystems is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 15.7% on the day, while Tusimple Holdings is lagging other components of the First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF, trading lower by about 5.5%.

