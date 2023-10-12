The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 1.6 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 192,000. Shares of PID were down about 2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Infosys, trading off about 7.2% with over 16.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Novo Nordisk, up about 0.5% on volume of over 8.4 million shares. Sony Group is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 0.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PID

