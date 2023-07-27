The Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 425,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 77,000. Shares of PFM were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Microsoft, trading down about 0.3% with over 16.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, up about 0.8% on volume of over 16.5 million shares. Morningstar is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 7.6% on the day, while Graco is lagging other components of the Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF, trading lower by about 7.4%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PFM

