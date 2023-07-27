News & Insights

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PFM

July 27, 2023 — 12:01 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 425,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 77,000. Shares of PFM were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Microsoft, trading down about 0.3% with over 16.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, up about 0.8% on volume of over 16.5 million shares. Morningstar is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 7.6% on the day, while Graco is lagging other components of the Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF, trading lower by about 7.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

