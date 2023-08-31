The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 306,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 107,000. Shares of LRGF were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Tesla, trading up about 0.8% with over 59.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AMAZON.COM, up about 2% on volume of over 27.2 million shares. Okta is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 12.2% on the day, while XP is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF, trading lower by about 2.8%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: LRGF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.