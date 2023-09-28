Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Ambev, trading up about 2% with over 8.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Kenvue, off about 0.1% on volume of over 7.7 million shares. Philip Morris International is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 2.5% on the day, while The Kraft Heinz is lagging other components of the iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF, trading lower by about 0.9%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KXI
