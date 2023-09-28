News & Insights

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KXI

September 28, 2023 — 12:15 pm EDT

The iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 2.7 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 98,000. Shares of KXI were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Ambev, trading up about 2% with over 8.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Kenvue, off about 0.1% on volume of over 7.7 million shares. Philip Morris International is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 2.5% on the day, while The Kraft Heinz is lagging other components of the iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF, trading lower by about 0.9%.

