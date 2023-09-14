The iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 113,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of IYLD were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Bank of America, trading up about 1.6% with over 17.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ishares Iboxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, up about 0.1% on volume of over 16.9 million shares. Diversified Healthcare Trust is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 7.3% on the day, while Chicken Soup For the Soul Entertainment is lagging other components of the iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF, trading lower by about 7%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYLD

