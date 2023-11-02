News & Insights

Markets

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IMFL

November 02, 2023 — 12:52 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 368,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 31,000. Shares of IMFL were up about 1.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Franklin Resources, trading up about 3.7% with over 1.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Dow, up about 1% on volume of over 1.2 million shares. Topbuild is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 6.1% on the day, while Englobal is lagging other components of the Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF, trading lower by about 11.2%.

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IMFL

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IMFL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BEN
DOW
BLD
ENG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.