The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 368,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 31,000. Shares of IMFL were up about 1.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Franklin Resources, trading up about 3.7% with over 1.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Dow, up about 1% on volume of over 1.2 million shares. Topbuild is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 6.1% on the day, while Englobal is lagging other components of the Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF, trading lower by about 11.2%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IMFL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.