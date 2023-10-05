The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 842,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 69,000. Shares of IFV were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend, trading up about 0.5% with over 58,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and First Trust Japan Alphadex Fund, up about 2.9% on volume of over 17,000 shares. First Trust Latin America Alphadex Fund is lagging other components of the First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 2.7%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IFV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.