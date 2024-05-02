Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Apple, trading up about 1.9% with over 33.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AMAZON.COM, up about 2.4% on volume of over 27.4 million shares. Carvana is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 29.1% on the day, while Vestis is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF, trading lower by about 41.3%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IEDI
