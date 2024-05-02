The iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 114,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of IEDI were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Apple, trading up about 1.9% with over 33.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AMAZON.COM, up about 2.4% on volume of over 27.4 million shares. Carvana is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 29.1% on the day, while Vestis is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF, trading lower by about 41.3%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IEDI

