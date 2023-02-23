The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 155,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of FAB were down about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Ford Motor, trading down about 2% with over 33.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, down about 0.3% on volume of over 31.4 million shares. Permian Resources is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 15.3% on the day, while Anywhere Real Estate is lagging other components of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 13.2%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FAB

