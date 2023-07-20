The WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 347,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 38,000. Shares of EPS were off about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Tesla, trading down about 6.5% with over 85.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AT&T, off about 0.3% on volume of over 29.4 million shares. Marketaxess Holdings is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 6.5% on the day, while Discover Financial Services is lagging other components of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund ETF, trading lower by about 16.4%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EPS

