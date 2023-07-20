News & Insights

Markets
EPS

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EPS

July 20, 2023 — 12:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 347,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 38,000. Shares of EPS were off about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Tesla, trading down about 6.5% with over 85.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AT&T, off about 0.3% on volume of over 29.4 million shares. Marketaxess Holdings is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 6.5% on the day, while Discover Financial Services is lagging other components of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund ETF, trading lower by about 16.4%.

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EPS
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EPS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EPS
TSLA
T
MKTX
DFS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.