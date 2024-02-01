News & Insights

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EIPX

February 01, 2024 — 12:21 pm EST

The FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 245,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 37,000. Shares of EIPX were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Energy Transfer, trading up about 1.9% with over 6.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Exxon Mobil, up about 0.4% on volume of over 5.9 million shares. Nextera Energy Partners is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 2.9% on the day, while Helmerich & Payne is lagging other components of the FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF, trading lower by about 3.1%.

