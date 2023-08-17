News & Insights

Markets
DJD

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DJD

August 17, 2023 — 02:49 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 309,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 38,000. Shares of DJD were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Apple, trading off about 1.3% with over 37.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Johnson & Johnson, up about 1.1% on volume of over 35.1 million shares. Cisco Systems is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 3.9% on the day, while Walgreens Boots Alliance is lagging other components of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF, trading lower by about 3.3%.

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DJD
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DJD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DJD
AAPL
JNJ
CSCO
WBA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.