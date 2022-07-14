The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 1.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 217,000. Shares of PRF were down about 1.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading off about 0.2% with over 47.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, up about 0.8% on volume of over 38.7 million shares. Gamestop is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 4% on the day, while Transocean is lagging other components of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, trading lower by about 10%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PRF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.