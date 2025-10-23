The VictoryShares International Free Cash Flow Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 531,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 75,000. Shares of GRIN were up about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Technipfmc, trading up about 6.8% with over 4.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Shopify, up about 2.1% on volume of over 2.1 million shares. Sea is lagging other components of the VictoryShares International Free Cash Flow Growth ETF Thursday, trading up by about 0.1%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GRIN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.