In trading on Thursday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Fission Uranium, up about 4.4% and shares of UR Energy, up about 4.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Vanguard Utilities ETF, off about 1.5% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Nextera Energy Partners, lower by about 16.4%, and shares of Clearway Energy, lower by about 5.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: URA, VPU

