In trading on Thursday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Fission Uranium, up about 8.5% and shares of Mega Uranium, up about 5.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, off about 1.8% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Pure Storage, lower by about 13.3%, and shares of Toast, lower by about 3.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: URA, ARKW

