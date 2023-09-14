In trading on Thursday, the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, up about 5.8% and shares of Olympic Steel, up about 5.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, down about 0.6% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Twist Bioscience, lower by about 5.8%, and shares of Guardant Health, lower by about 4.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: PICK, ARKG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.