News & Insights

Markets
RDUS

Thursday's ETF Movers: PICK, ARKG

September 14, 2023 — 01:48 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, up about 5.8% and shares of Olympic Steel, up about 5.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, down about 0.6% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Twist Bioscience, lower by about 5.8%, and shares of Guardant Health, lower by about 4.8% on the day.

Thursday's ETF Movers: PICK, ARKG

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: PICK, ARKG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RDUS
ZEUS
TWST
GH
ARKG
PICK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.