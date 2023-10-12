News & Insights

Markets
ALB

Thursday's ETF Movers: LIT, XME

October 12, 2023 — 12:02 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, the Lithium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Albemarle, up about 2.7% and shares of Tesla, up about 0.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF, off about 3.2% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Commercial Metals, lower by about 11.4%, and shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, lower by about 11.2% on the day.

Thursday's ETF Movers: LIT, XME

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: LIT, XME

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALB
TSLA
CMC
AMR
XME
LIT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.