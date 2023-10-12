In trading on Thursday, the Lithium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Albemarle, up about 2.7% and shares of Tesla, up about 0.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF, off about 3.2% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Commercial Metals, lower by about 11.4%, and shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, lower by about 11.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: LIT, XME

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.