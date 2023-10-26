News & Insights

Thursday's ETF Movers: KRE, URA

October 26, 2023 — 12:14 pm EDT

In trading on Thursday, the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Capitol Federal Financial, up about 13.8% and shares of Eagle Bancorp, up about 12.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Uranium ETF, off about 2% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Centrus Energy, lower by about 3%, and shares of Mega Uranium, lower by about 2.8% on the day.

