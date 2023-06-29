In trading on Thursday, the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Live Oak Bancshares, up about 5.1% and shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB), up about 4.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, down about 2% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Autohome, lower by about 3.6%, and shares of Pdd Holdings, lower by about 3.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: KRE, CQQQ

