In trading on Thursday, the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Healthequity, up about 2.8% and shares of Humana, up about 2.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF, off about 2.6% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Livent, lower by about 5.2%, and shares of Piedmont Lithium, lower by about 4.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: IHF, REMX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.