In trading on Thursday, the iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM), up about 18.8% and shares of Cyberark Software (CYBR), up about 12.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Silver Miners ETF (SIL), off about 0.8% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI.CA), lower by about 12.2%, and shares of Coeur Mining (CDE), lower by about 7.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: IHAK, SIL

