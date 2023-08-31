In trading on Thursday, the iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Okta, up about 12.2% and shares of Crowdstrike Holdings, up about 9.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Latin America 40 ETF, down about 1.8% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of NU Holdings, lower by about 2.3%, and shares of Ambev, lower by about 2.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: IHAK, ILF

