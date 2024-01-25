News & Insights

Markets
HMY

Thursday's ETF Movers: GDX, IHF

January 25, 2024 — 11:55 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Harmony Gold Mining, up about 10.9% and shares of Coeur Mining, up about 3.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, down about 2.8% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Humana, lower by about 13.6%, and shares of Alignment Healthcare, lower by about 7.7% on the day.

Thursday's ETF Movers: GDX, IHF
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: GDX, IHF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HMY
CDE
HUM
ALHC
IHF
GDX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.