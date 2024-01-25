Thursday's ETF Movers: GDX, IHF

In trading on Thursday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Harmony Gold Mining, up about 10.9% and shares of Coeur Mining, up about 3.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, down about 2.8% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Humana, lower by about 13.6%, and shares of Alignment Healthcare, lower by about 7.7% on the day.

