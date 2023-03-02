In trading on Thursday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Dada Nexus, up about 7% and shares of PDDd Holdings, up about 4.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ETF, off about 3.4% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of MP Materials, lower by about 13.4%, and shares of Plug Power, lower by about 11.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, QCLN

