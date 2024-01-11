In trading on Thursday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of PDD Holdings, up about 1.3% and shares of Autohome, up about 1.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, off about 3.2% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, lower by about 11.2%, and shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, lower by about 9.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, ARKG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.