In trading on Thursday, the ARK Innovation ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 7.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Roku, up about 29.4% and shares of Shopify, up about 20.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Silver Miners ETF, off about 1.2% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of First Majestic Silver, lower by about 15.3%, and shares of Endeavour Silver, lower by about 2.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: ARKK, SIL

