Thursday's ETF Movers: ARKK, SIL

November 02, 2023 — 12:51 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, the ARK Innovation ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 7.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Roku, up about 29.4% and shares of Shopify, up about 20.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Silver Miners ETF, off about 1.2% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of First Majestic Silver, lower by about 15.3%, and shares of Endeavour Silver, lower by about 2.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

