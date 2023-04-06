Markets
BFLY

Thursday's ETF Movers: ARKG, OIH

April 06, 2023 — 01:12 pm EDT

In trading on Thursday, the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Butterfly Network, up about 14.2% and shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, up about 9.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, off about 1.2% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Liberty Energy, lower by about 2%, and shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, lower by about 2% on the day.

