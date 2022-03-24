In trading on Thursday, the iShares Semiconductor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Nvidia, up about 8.4% and shares of Marvell Technology, up about 5.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, down about 3.1% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Joyy, lower by about 7.5%, and shares of Hello Group, lower by about 7.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: SOXX, CQQQ

