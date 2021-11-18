Markets
Thursday's ETF Movers: SMH, PBW

In trading on Thursday, the Semiconductor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of NVDA, up about 10% and shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, up about 3.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, off about 3.1% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, lower by about 13.4%, and shares of Canoo, lower by about 12.7% on the day.

