In trading on Thursday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Halliburton, up about 6.7% and shares of RES, up about 5.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, down about 5.1% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of GDS Holdings, lower by about 15.6%, and shares of Bilibili, lower by about 12.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: OIH, CQQQ

