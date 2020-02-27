Thursday's ETF Movers: ITB, SIL

In trading on Thursday, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Trex, up about 3.8% and shares of Builders Firstsource, up about 3.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Silver Miners ETF, down about 3.9% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Bear Creek Mining, lower by about 11.5%, and shares of Pan American Silver, lower by about 7.2% on the day.

