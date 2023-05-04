News & Insights

Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Technology & Communications

May 04, 2023 — 02:40 pm EDT

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Utilities sector, up 0.9%. Within that group, Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) and Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.1% and 4.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.9% on the day, and down 1.89% year-to-date. Atmos Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 6.38% year-to-date, and Constellation Energy Corp, is down 2.51% year-to-date. Combined, ATO and CEG make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 0.4%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.2% and 7.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 20.31% on a year-to-date basis. Advanced Micro Devices Inc, meanwhile, is up 37.96% year-to-date, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. is up 10.09% year-to-date. Combined, AMD and CTSH make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.9%
Technology & Communications -0.4%
Materials -0.4%
Industrial -0.6%
Consumer Products -0.7%
Energy -0.9%
Healthcare -1.1%
Financial -1.2%
Services -1.4%

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
