News & Insights

Markets
EXC

Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Services

December 28, 2023 — 02:44 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.6%. Within that group, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.5% and 1.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.6% on the day, and down 7.14% year-to-date. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is down 13.40% year-to-date, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp is up 0.73% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and PNW make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.3%. Among large Services stocks, Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) and Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.6% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 35.41% on a year-to-date basis. Match Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 10.56% year-to-date, and Tractor Supply Co., is down 0.78% year-to-date. TSCO makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Metals Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.6%
Services +0.3%
Financial +0.3%
Consumer Products +0.2%
Healthcare +0.2%
Technology & Communications +0.1%
Industrial +0.1%
Materials -0.4%
Energy -1.0%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:
 Trucking Dividend Stocks
 DFIN Stock Predictions
 Institutional Holders of STNE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXC
PNW
XLU
MTCH
TSCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.