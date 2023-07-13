Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.2%. Within that group, Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) and Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.4% and 3.0%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 43.26% year-to-date. Epam Systems, Inc., meanwhile, is down 25.06% year-to-date, and Paycom Software Inc is up 15.39% year-to-date. EPAM makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.5%. Among large Services stocks, MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) and Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.9% and 4.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 28.75% on a year-to-date basis. MGM Resorts International, meanwhile, is up 48.27% year-to-date, and Alphabet Inc is up 39.43% year-to-date. MGM makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.2% Services +0.5% Materials +0.5% Financial +0.4% Consumer Products +0.3% Industrial +0.3% Utilities +0.2% Healthcare +0.2% Energy -0.0%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.