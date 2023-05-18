Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.9%. Within the sector, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) and Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 12.6% and 7.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 27.03% year-to-date. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., meanwhile, is up 36.49% year-to-date, and Synopsys Inc is up 27.16% year-to-date. SNPS makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.3%. Among large Services stocks, Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) and Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 9.2% and 9.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 14.97% on a year-to-date basis. Netflix Inc, meanwhile, is up 25.81% year-to-date, and Bath & Body Works Inc, is down 13.56% year-to-date. Combined, NFLX and BBWI make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+0.9%
|Services
|+0.3%
|Industrial
|-0.0%
|Materials
|-0.2%
|Energy
|-0.2%
|Financial
|-0.4%
|Consumer Products
|-0.6%
|Healthcare
|-0.8%
|Utilities
|-1.1%
Also see: DMB Dividend History
Funds Holding NEWS
KOG Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.