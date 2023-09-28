Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.3%. Within that group, Trimble Inc (Symbol: TRMB) and Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.2% and 4.9%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 33.36% year-to-date. Trimble Inc, meanwhile, is up 4.21% year-to-date, and Zebra Technologies Corp., is down 8.92% year-to-date. Combined, TRMB and ZBRA make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 1.3%. Among large Materials stocks, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.8% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 2.79% on a year-to-date basis. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 19.26% year-to-date, and Eastman Chemical Co, is down 3.21% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and EMN make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+1.3%
|Materials
|+1.3%
|Financial
|+0.9%
|Industrial
|+0.9%
|Services
|+0.8%
|Healthcare
|+0.7%
|Consumer Products
|+0.5%
|Energy
|+0.2%
|Utilities
|-1.3%
Also see: Institutional Holders of OCIP
VRNM Historical Stock Prices
NUVA Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.