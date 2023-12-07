Thursday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Services sector, higher by 1.1%. Within that group, Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE) and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 9.1% and 7.4%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 28.57% year-to-date. Kenvue Inc, meanwhile, is down 19.89% year-to-date, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, is down 33.11% year-to-date.
The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.9%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) and Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 9.0% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and up 50.85% on a year-to-date basis. Advanced Micro Devices Inc, meanwhile, is up 98.84% year-to-date, and Airbnb Inc is up 65.78% year-to-date. AMD makes up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Services
|+1.1%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.9%
|Consumer Products
|+0.8%
|Materials
|+0.8%
|Healthcare
|+0.4%
|Financial
|+0.4%
|Industrial
|+0.3%
|Utilities
|+0.2%
|Energy
|-0.6%
