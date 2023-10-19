Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Energy sector, not showing much of a loss. Within that group, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.6% and 1.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 11.64% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is up 15.48% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 24.97% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and HES make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, losing just 0.2%. Among large Services stocks, Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) and Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 16.7% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 16.09% on a year-to-date basis. Netflix Inc, meanwhile, is up 37.01% year-to-date, and Las Vegas Sands Corp, is down 5.49% year-to-date. Combined, NFLX and LVS make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy -0.0% Services -0.2% Utilities -0.2% Industrial -0.2% Healthcare -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.5% Consumer Products -0.6% Financial -0.7% Materials -0.8%

