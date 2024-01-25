In trading on Thursday, asset management shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.7%. Leading the group were shares of Alti Global, up about 21.8% and shares of Blackstone up about 3.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are computers shares, up on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led by Tusimple Holding, trading up by about 18.4% and Western Digital, trading up by about 3.6% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Asset Management, Computers

